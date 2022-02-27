Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.