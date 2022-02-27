Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 137.3% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $139.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average is $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.42 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.