Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,345 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.58 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

