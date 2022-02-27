Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,846,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,664 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

