Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,717 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gartner were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $36,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

NYSE IT opened at $286.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.56 and its 200 day moving average is $310.05. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $492,301.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,725 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

