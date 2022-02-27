Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 4,028 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.28% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,906,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 167.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 19.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTC opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.44. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $93.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.