Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 147 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MSCI were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,612 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $513.21 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.01 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $603.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

