Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gartner were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after purchasing an additional 309,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock opened at $286.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.05. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.18 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,540 shares of company stock worth $3,009,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

