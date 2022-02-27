Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $2,698,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Shares of SPG opened at $139.70 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.28. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

