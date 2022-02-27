Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lumentum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $101.41 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.07.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock worth $2,388,956. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

