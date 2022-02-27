Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.47. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

