Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,329 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 608.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

IFF stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.39 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.44. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

