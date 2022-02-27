Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

