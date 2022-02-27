CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

CCNE stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CNB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

