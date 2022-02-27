Colony Group LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $49.59 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.