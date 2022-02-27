Colony Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

