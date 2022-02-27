Comerica Bank Has $12.01 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of United Therapeutics worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after acquiring an additional 174,351 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.
United Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.