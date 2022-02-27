Comerica Bank Has $12.01 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of United Therapeutics worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after acquiring an additional 174,351 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $155.71 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

