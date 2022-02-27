Comerica Bank Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,674 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41. The company has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.