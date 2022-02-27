Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 171,516 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vericel were worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 549,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Vericel by 75.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Vericel by 148.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,922.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.