Comerica Bank Purchases 27,891 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of United Therapeutics worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,707,000 after buying an additional 174,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.48. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.