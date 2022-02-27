Comerica Bank Sells 12,344 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $1,095,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 85.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $218.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

