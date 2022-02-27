Comerica Bank Sells 3,820 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $846.35.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,778 shares of company stock worth $20,075,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $715.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $789.08.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 207.22%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

