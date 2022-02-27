Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after buying an additional 188,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

