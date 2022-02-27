Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.54.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

CJREF stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.1941 dividend. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

