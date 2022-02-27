CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.23.

Shares of CRWD opened at $181.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.35, a PEG ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.54. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

