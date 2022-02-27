Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 55.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 195,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 69,394 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 17.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 21.0% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 455,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,279,000 after buying an additional 45,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $203.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.13 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

