D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

NYSE:DHI opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

