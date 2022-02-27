Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,137 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock opened at $287.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.04. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $267.08 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.