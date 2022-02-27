DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $59.88 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.18.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after acquiring an additional 739,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,836,000 after purchasing an additional 91,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,540,000 after purchasing an additional 98,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 139,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $10,917,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.