Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Holdings Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.