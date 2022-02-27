Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Enphase Energy worth $30,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,192,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 194,730 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,312,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after acquiring an additional 148,547 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,045 shares of company stock valued at $22,550,618. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

