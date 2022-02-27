Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Earnings Results

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ENV opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.68 and a beta of 1.23. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average of $77.53.

A number of analysts have commented on ENV shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Envestnet by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Envestnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

