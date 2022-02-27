EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 142,302 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 847.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,302 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 332,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,321,000 after buying an additional 194,377 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after buying an additional 3,553,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a report on Friday. Finally, BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Barclays Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.