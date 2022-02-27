EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 39,049 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,049 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

