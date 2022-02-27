EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of FMC worth $21,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

