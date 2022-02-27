EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,639 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $266.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.14. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

