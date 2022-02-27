Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 84.69%. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Etsy updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

ETSY stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

