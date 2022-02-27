Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. cut their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

EVBG stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.06. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 542.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

