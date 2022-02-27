Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.79. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 636,596 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the Single-family and Multifamily Segments. The Single-Family Guarantee segment engages in purchase, securitization and guarantee of single family loans and management of single family mortgage credit risk.

