Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.00. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.48 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 229.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.