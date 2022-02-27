Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 1,985 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,654,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $471,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,355,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Griffin Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,015. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.63 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

