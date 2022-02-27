Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $48.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,075.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,155.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3,320.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

