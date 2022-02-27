Financial Advisors Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 104.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $5.12 on Friday, reaching $148.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

