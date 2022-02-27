Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 38,464 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,464 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned 0.64% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.10. 92,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $53.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

