First Command Bank Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Command Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.5% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $265.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.