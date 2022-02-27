First Command Bank Has $735,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,481,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,197,839,000 after purchasing an additional 178,643 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 55,206 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $1,750,000. TNF LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.71 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

