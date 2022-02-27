First Command Bank Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,653 shares of company stock worth $9,463,946. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

