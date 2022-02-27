First Command Bank Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.16. 6,432,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day moving average of $156.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $132.00 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.