First Command Bank Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Command Bank cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $267.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

