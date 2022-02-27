First Command Bank Sells 19,812 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Command Bank trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,812 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.37. 6,971,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,674,095. The stock has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

